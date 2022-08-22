GOLDEN TRAIL SERIES | AFRICAN RUNNERS SHINE ON THE EUROPEAN TRAILS

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 22 agosto 2022) - 11 AUGUST 2022, Start 11am, 31 KM, 2,200 M ELEVATION GAIN SIERRA, SWITZERLAND ANNECY, France, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/It's a small revolution in the world ofrunning! Whileand Americanhave seemed to dominate theWorldraces for years, this weekendtook control in the 4th stage in Sierre-Zinal in Switzerland. Thes performed magnificently! While they have dominated road running for decades,have never really succeeded in establishing themselves inrunning, a speciality that requires technical and muscular qualities that did not seem to fully correspond to their running style. However, ...