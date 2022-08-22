Covid-19 : 19.470 positivi e 63 mortiEuropei Atletica e Nuoto : oro nei 10.000 e staffetta mista Risultati Serie A : Atalanta Milan 1-1 e Napoli Monza 4-0Xiaomi Days : Offerte Imperdibili su EbayLoredana Bertè a Giorgia Meloni : Di onorevole non ha proprio nienteEvira il compagno : aveva cercato di stuprare sua figlia 14enneVaiolo scimmie : infetto turista italiano a CubaL' Attore Gary Busey accusato di molestieEcco la linea di modelli in edizione limitata Champions 2022MADDEN NFL 23 DISPONIBILE OVUNQUE OGGIUltime Blog

GOLDEN TRAIL SERIES | AFRICAN RUNNERS SHINE ON THE EUROPEAN TRAILS

GOLDEN TRAIL
GOLDEN TRAIL SERIES: AFRICAN RUNNERS SHINE ON THE EUROPEAN TRAILS (Di lunedì 22 agosto 2022) - 11 AUGUST 2022, Start 11am, 31 KM, 2,200 M ELEVATION GAIN SIERRA, SWITZERLAND ANNECY, France, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/

It's a small revolution in the world of TRAIL running! While EUROPEAN and American RUNNERS have seemed to dominate the GOLDEN TRAIL World SERIES races for years, this weekend AFRICAN RUNNERS took control in the 4th stage in Sierre-Zinal in Switzerland. The AFRICANs performed magnificently! While they have dominated road running for decades, AFRICAN RUNNERS have never really succeeded in establishing themselves in TRAIL running, a speciality that requires technical and muscular qualities that did not seem to fully correspond to their running style. However, ...
