GOLDEN TRAIL SERIES: AFRICAN RUNNERS SHINE ON THE EUROPEAN TRAILS (Di lunedì 22 agosto 2022) - 11 AUGUST 2022, Start 11am, 31 KM, 2,200 M ELEVATION GAIN SIERRA, SWITZERLAND ANNECY, France, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
It's a small revolution in the world of TRAIL running! While EUROPEAN and American RUNNERS have seemed to dominate the GOLDEN TRAIL World SERIES races for years, this weekend AFRICAN RUNNERS took control in the 4th stage in Sierre-Zinal in Switzerland. The AFRICANs performed magnificently! While they have dominated road running for decades, AFRICAN RUNNERS have never really succeeded in establishing themselves in TRAIL running, a speciality that requires technical and muscular qualities that did not seem to fully correspond to their running style. However, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
It's a small revolution in the world of TRAIL running! While EUROPEAN and American RUNNERS have seemed to dominate the GOLDEN TRAIL World SERIES races for years, this weekend AFRICAN RUNNERS took control in the 4th stage in Sierre-Zinal in Switzerland. The AFRICANs performed magnificently! While they have dominated road running for decades, AFRICAN RUNNERS have never really succeeded in establishing themselves in TRAIL running, a speciality that requires technical and muscular qualities that did not seem to fully correspond to their running style. However, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
I migliori film sul rapporto tra uomo e natura... una giovane donna decide di percorrere da sola a piedi il Pacific Crest Trail , impegnativo ... Il protagonista è interpretato da Tom Hanks , che per questo ruolo ha vinto il Golden Globe. Into The Wild ...
THE GOLDEN TRAIL SERIES BRINGS THE WORLD'S BEST RUNNERS TO NORWAY6TH AUGUST 2022, 11am start, 25 km, 1,700 m elevation gain STRANDA, NORWAY ANNECY, France, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - The Golden Trail World Series went to a Nordic country for the first time in its history! This weekend, the Stranda Fjord Trail Race was the 3 rd leg of the world trail cup. A physically and technically ... GOLDEN TRAIL WORLD SERIES 2022 Sportdimontagna
Golden Trail Series: GOLDEN TRAIL SERIES: AFRICAN RUNNERS SHINE ON THE EUROPEAN TRAILSStart 11am, 31 KM, 2,200 M ELEVATION GAIN SIERRA, SWITZERLAND ANNECY, France, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a small revolution in the world of trail running! While ...
GOLDEN TRAIL SERIES: AFRICAN RUNNERS SHINE ON THE EUROPEAN TRAILSLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1819208/Golden_Trail_World_Series_Logo.jpg View original ...
GOLDEN TRAILSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : GOLDEN TRAIL