Europei nuoto : Simona Quadarella medaglia d'oroPosticipi Serie A : Juve-Sassuolo 3-0 e Napoli vince a Verona (2-5)Indagato Rudolph Giuliani su voto Trump 2020Integratore per dimagrire Reduslim, funziona veramente e si trova in ...L'addio a Piero Angela in CampidoglioWay of the Hunter RecensioneWRECKFEST sta arrivando su dispositivi mobiliPROGRAMMA STREAMING DEI CAMPIONATI MONDIALI POKÉMON 2022Nvidia: il meglio della tecnologia a prezzi speciali Xiaomi presenta Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 e tante altre novitàUltime Blog

MPI Corporation has Installed its WaferWalletRMAX for 200mm and 300mm WLR Processes

MPI Corporation
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
MPI Corporation has Installed its WaferWallet(R)MAX for 200mm and 300mm WLR Processes (Di martedì 16 agosto 2022) - HSINCHU, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 MPI Corporation's Advanced Semiconductor Test Division, an industry and innovation leader of semiconductor test solutions initiated the integration of the TS3500-SE automated wafer probe test system with WaferWallet®MAX, a multi-purpose cassette, FOUP self-docking 200 mm and 300 mm handling solution, into a leading WLR test process. The WaferWallet®MAX provides an automation solution by increasing overall testing time over 400% without compromising measurement accuracy and capability. It increases testing efficiency and productivity further by reducing temperature soaking time (part of the overall test time), while enabling hot/cold wafer swapping – which is a unique capability of loading and unloading wafers while the chuck remains at any test temperature. MPI successfully collaborates with imec for integration of its ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

MPI Corporation has Installed its WaferWallet(R)MAX for 200mm and 300mm WLR Processes

HSINCHU, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - MPI Corporation's Advanced Semiconductor Test Division , an industry and innovation leader of semiconductor test solutions initiated the integration of the TS3500 - SE automated wafer probe test ...

Intel Editorial: Accelerated Innovations for Sustainable, Open HPC

Jeff McVeigh is vice president and general manager of the Super Compute Group at Intel Corporation. ... D40.2101090208, Ubuntu 20.04, Kernel 5.10, 0xd0002a0, ifort 2021.5, Intel MPI 2021.5.1, build ... Valore del mercato 2022 dei sistemi di sonda di wafer con stato e analisi globale – Micronics Japan (MJC), FormFactor, Technoprobe, Japan Electronic Materials  Cineforme

'This is getting crazy': 88-year-old man fighting MPI over medical suspension of driver's licence

What started as a simple mistake of addresses has led to a nearly year-long fight for an 88-year-old man over a medical suspension of his driver's licence – one he fears may have more to do with his ...

'This is getting crazy': Manitoba senior fighting MPI over medical suspension of driver's licence

What started as a simple mistake of addresses has led to a nearly year-long fight for an 88-year-old Manitoba man over a medical suspension of his driver's licence – one he fears may have more to do ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : MPI Corporation
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : MPI Corporation Corporation Installed WaferWalletRMAX 200mm 300mm