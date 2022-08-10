Tbay Successfully Held the First Global Gift Card Transaction Security Seminar (Di mercoledì 10 agosto 2022) SINGAPORE, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Recently, the First Global Gift Card Transaction Security Seminar was Successfully Held. As one of the industry leading organizers, Tbay, invited Gloria, a well-known practitioner in the industry, to jointly conduct an in-depth discussion on the "Global Gift Card Transaction Security Status". Gloria said, "A quarter of all Gift Cards traded worldwide fail, and almost every user who sells a Gift Card has experienced Gift Card scams, but they can't do anything about it". Why is ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
