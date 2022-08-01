La leggendaria serie TAITO shmup Ray ritorna per PS4 e NSWRise of Cultures va nel Sahara con il nuovo evento Impero del MaliBANDAI NAMCO ANNUNCIA LA SUA LINE-UP PER LA GAMESCOM 2022Etichette personalizzate. Come scegliere il materiale adatto?Arte Unico: il concorso argentino per visual artist che racconta il ...Avenging Spirit RecensioneDeborah Dellucci propone un approccio olistico al dimagrimento su ...400 euro! Le nuove ballerine della figlia di Chiara FerragniAlessia Pifferi ... Mi manca Diana : oggi il suo funeraleLE NUOVE FRONTIERE DEL SUONO IN TVUltime Blog

Un saluto a tutti i lettori di Zona Wrestling da Giammarco Ibba che, da Cagliari, ma col cuore ...

UFC Corner #209 (Di lunedì 1 agosto 2022) Un saluto a tutti i lettori di Zona Wrestling da Giammarco Ibba che, da Cagliari, ma col cuore all’American Airlines Center di Dallas, vi dà il benvenuto all’appuntamento 209 con UFC Corner, stavolta in occasione di UFC 277: Peña Vs Nunes 2. Light Heavyweight Bout: #4 Magomed Ankalaev Vs #5 Anthony “Lionheart” Smith Estremamente interessante, il matchup che contrappone un maestro del timing come Ankalaev ed Anthony Smith, esperto di BJJ, l’arte marziale che, più di tutte, si basa sul tempismo e la capacità di cogliere l’attimo, senza dimenticare il valore di Lionheart, un contendente al titolo che si dovette fermare dinnanzi all’imbattuto Jon Jones. Il match inizia con una fase di studio contraddistinta dall’adattamento delle guardie dei due atleti, contrapposti in tal campo, con Smith  altamente propositivo per quanto riguarda il colpo sinistro in ...
