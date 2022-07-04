Flor de Caña and bars will reduce 15 tons of food waste with sustainable cocktails (Di lunedì 4 luglio 2022) The Zero waste cocktails initiative will be active during the month of July at participating venues in Europe. LONDON, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Flor de Caña, a Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified ultra-premium rum brand, is joining forces with eco-conscious bars, restaurants and consumers around the world to help reduce up to 15 tons of food waste by serving delicious cocktails made with the sustainably produced rum and ingredients derived from repurposed food scraps or leftovers from the local community. Through the Zero waste cocktails initiative, now in its second year, the brand is working hand in hand ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Flor de Caña invites bartenders in Europe to join its Sustainable Cocktail Challenge...a Most Sustainable Bartender", a trophy made from sustainable materials, a super - premium bartender kit, a personalized bottle of Flor de Caña 25 Year Rum, a cash prize and the opportunity to ...
Fino a domenica 12 giugno 2022 Cigar & Tobacco Festival Quinta edizione con degustazioni esclusive... l'Oliva Serie V Figurado, in abbinamento con il rum Flor de Caña 18 years. La degustazione sarà guidata da Daniele Vallesi e Simone Fazio e comprende accendini e tagliasigari. ore 15:00 " Eccellenza ... Beach soccer femminile: l'Italia si arrende al Portogallo nella seconda giornata della Women’s Euro Beach Soccer League OA Sport
