Hocus Pocus 2, arrivano teaser trailer e data d’uscita del sequel Disney+ (Di giovedì 30 giugno 2022) Disney annuncia un grande ritorno: il prossimo 30 Settembre arriverà in esclusiva su Disney+ “Hocus Pocus 2“. Sarà il diretto sequel della famosa commedia horror per famiglie del 1993 con protagoniste le sorelle Sanderson, il trio di streghe più squisitamente malvagio di tutta Salem. Proprio Bette Midler, Sarah Jessicah Parker e Kathy Najimy torneranno a vestire i panni del diabolico trio, a trent’anni di distanza dal primo film. La regia del sequel di questo grande classico di Halloween è affidata ad Anne Fletcher, mentre la sceneggiatura è ad opera di Jen D’Angelo. Tra i produttori figurano invece Adam Shankman, Lynn Harris, David Kirschner e Steven Haft. Il film è una produzione Walt Disney Pictures e David Kirschner Productions, e sarà distribuito in streaming in esclusiva su ...Leggi su metropolitanmagazine
DisneyPlusIT : Questo Halloween, alcune leggende non muoiono mai. ?? Hocus Pocus 2, un film evento originale, sarà disponibile dal… - ba3kgyeuI : @jmnizone ahh allora hocus pocus Devi ascoltarla, don't mess with me pure, ma sono tutte stupende quelle dell'album… - KDisneyano : @DejaView_News Hocus Pocus 2 e Pinocchio da noi sono già tradotti xD - HorrorItalia24 : ? HOCUS POCUS 2 ? Siete pronti per il ritorno delle sorelle Sanderson? ?? Dal 30 settembre solo su Disney+ ??… - LaSosteniamo : Guarda 'HOCUS POCUS BOW CHI BOW' su YouTube -
Hocus Pocus 2, tremate ché le streghe son tornate - Magazine - quotidiano.netUna scena di 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Hocus Pocus 2, il sequel dal 30 settembre su Disney+ - TeaserDisney ha reso disponibili il trailer, la teaser art e le immagini di Hocus Pocus 2 , l'attesissimo film originale che riunisce Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker e Kathy Najimy. Il sequel live action del popolare classico di Halloween, che vede il ritorno delle ...
- Hocus Pocus, il sequel di sta per arrivare: ecco il teaser trailer Wired Italia
- Hocus Pocus 2: la reazione del cast al primo trailer Orgoglio Nerd
- Il trailer di Hocus Pocus 2: tornano le sorelle Sanderson Sky Tg24
- Hocus Pocus 2, il sequel dal 30 settembre su Disney+ | Teaser HDblog
- Hocus Pocus 2 è realtà! Ecco il primo trailer del film che uscirà in esclusiva su Disney+ Gametimers
'Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical' to open BFI London Film Festival"Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical" will have its world premiere at the opening night gala of the BFI London Film Festival in October.
I whirled a wand like Harry Potter in this chaotic Valorant-like Quest 2 VR gameWands Alliances is a brand new game for the Meta Quest 2 from developer Cortopia Studios, and its excellent blend of elements from Harry Potter, Valorant, and chess makes it one of the best shooters I ...
Hocus PocusSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Hocus Pocus