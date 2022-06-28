NZXT presenta le Capture Card Signal 4K30 e Signal HD60Farming Simulator 22 - Kubota Pack disponibileGotham Knights: svelato il trailer ufficiale dedicato a RobinGame Ready driver per F1 22 disponibiliMARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE ARRIVA A OTTOBREBandai Namco ha annunciato PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PACSuper Bomberman R 2! in arrivo nel 2023Code: To Jin Yong atteso per il Q3 del 2022GameStop: nuovo stock di PS5 in arrivoStagione 6 di Call of Duty: Mobile: Verso il cieloUltime Blog

stern magazine exclusive | Henry Kissinger argues against a coup against Putin | It is likely that a peace agreement will have to be made with Putin - but the West should not tolerate a Russian nuclear threat

HAMBURG, Germany, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former US-Secretary Henry Kissinger advocated in an ...

Former US-Secretary Henry Kissinger advocated in an interview with stern magazine for continuing the dialogue with Russa and with President Wladimir Putin.

Former US-Secretary Henry Kissinger advocated in an interview with stern magazine for continuing the dialogue with Russa and with President Wladimir Putin. Kissinger said: "The war will end someday. After the war the relationship of Ukraine to Russia will have to be redefined. The relationship of Europe to Russia will also have to be redefined at the end of the war because Russia will continue to play an important factor in international relations. But if Russia were to dissolve as a result of the war, the chaos that would exist in Central Asia and in the ...
