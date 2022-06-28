Design from the Alps: menzione d’onore a Compasso d’oro (Di martedì 28 giugno 2022) Parla trentino-tirolese la 27a edizione del Compasso d’oro. Con una cerimonia che si è tenuta lunedì 20 giugno a Milano a ADI Design Museum, il volume Design from the Alps. Südtirol, Tirol, Trentino 1920-2020 ha ottenuto la menzione d’onore. Si tratta del catalogo dell’esposizione organizzata da Kunst Meran-Merano Arte dall’ottobre 2019 al gennaio 2020. Ha Leggi su periodicodaily (Di martedì 28 giugno 2022) Parla trentino-tirolese la 27a edizione del. Con una cerimonia che si è tenuta lunedì 20 giugno a Milano a ADIMuseum, il volumethe. Südtirol, Tirol, Trentino 1920-2020 ha ottenuto la. Si tratta del catalogo dell’esposizione organizzata da Kunst Meran-Merano Arte dall’ottobre 2019 al gennaio 2020. Ha

Pubblicità

XERDAN_Design : RT @HSkelsen: ?La NATO aumenterà significativamente il numero delle forze in massima allerta a oltre 300.000 da 40.000 come parte della più… - XERDAN_Design : RT @iuvinale_n: A New York si studia un piano per elettrificare tutto entro il 2030. Case, auto, ecc. - winter_design : @maurovanetti Vari studi accademici hanno provato che con una piccola percentuale, tipo 1%, delle 'fortune' di gent… - infomotiveUK : New in from Japan Seiko Giugiaro Design 1 of 500 - Nephewreasylv : AHAHAHHAAHAHAAHAHA FROM PE TEACHER TO VISUAL GRAPHIC DESIGN AHHAA POIDE NA DINS -