(Di martedì 28 giugno 2022) PALO ALTO, Calif., June 28,/PRNewswire/, an Israeli start-up developer of novel designeranswer the needs of consumers and industry, is theof theXTC(XTC) is the world's largest start-upfor purpose-driven companies. Over 2000+ start-ups from 100+ countries competed in 10 impact areas ranging from Bioto Education, Finto Clean, etc.overconsumption underlies the Metabolic Syndrome (obesity, diabetes, and more), ahealth ...

Pubblicità

at 04:00 Amai Proteins, producer of 100% protein sweetener that reduces sugar in Food & Beverages by up to 70%, voted Global Winner at the 2022 Extreme Tech Challenge Competition Amai Proteins, an ...Design to Nurture the Planet student competition in support of the United Nations SDG Programme, announces the winners of its three core prizes. BE OPEN's latest competition aimed to bring the talent ...