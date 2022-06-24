Organizzare un torneo di videogames in casa: quali giochi non possono ...Ucraina e Moldavia saranno presto nell'Unione EuropeaAntonino Spinalbese : Spero che tra Belen Rodriguez e De Martino duri ...Guerra Ucraina : Gli Stati Uniti inviano a Kiev altri 450mln di armiNo Man’s Sky sarà disponibile a ottobre 2022 per Nintendo SwitchRay-Tracing per A Plague Tale: Requiem” e Genshin Impact su GeForce ...POCO F4 e POCO X4 GT: Presentati40 anni di Deejay, Linus : Le radio si sono rinnovate, ma ormai i ...Sony lancia oggi la nuova versione del Playstation PlusRogue Spirit: Nuovo update in arrivo il 7 di luglioUltime Blog

G20 ambitious on plan to roll out pandemic fund this year

G20 ambitious
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finance Ministers and Health Ministers of the ...

zazoom
Commenta
G20 ambitious on plan to roll out pandemic fund this year (Di venerdì 24 giugno 2022) YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Finance Ministers and Health Ministers of the world's 20 largest economies agree to establish a ground-breaking pandemic fund to help the world better prevent, prepare for and respond to future pandemics. Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati co-chaired the 1st G20 Joint Finance and Health Ministers' Meeting (JFHMM), during which G20 member states agreed to the establishment of a Financial Intermediary fund (FIF) for pandemic Preparedness, Prevention, and Response (PPR) under the trusteeship of the World Bank and technical guidance of the WHO. "I am pleased to announce a commitment of over USD 1.1 billion has been secured for the Financial Intermediary fund for ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pubblicità

Biodiversità, report WWF in vista dei negoziati ONU

Il rapporto, intitolato 'Bridging the Gap: Translating political commitments into an ambitious ... tra cui la Kunming Declaration, la Leaders' Pledge for Nature, e il comunicato conclusivo del G20 in ...

Biodiversità, nuovo report WWF: un milione di specie a rischio estinzione

Il rapporto, intitolato "Bridging the Gap: Translating political commitments into an ambitious ... tra cui la Kunming Declaration, la Leaders' Pledge for Nature, e il comunicato conclusivo del G20 in ... G20 Rome Summit, la prima giornata | www.governo.it  Governo

G20 ambitious on plan to roll out pandemic fund this year

Finance Ministers and Health Ministers of the world's 20 largest economies agree to establish a ground-breaking pandemic fund to help the world better prevent, prepare for and respond to future ...

Asian social investment should leapfrog world, AVPN Global Conference is told

Asia has huge scope for innovation and scale – not to mention wealth – but is often ignored on the global stage, says AVPN’s Naina Subberwal Batra, who urges social investors to grasp the “amazing ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : G20 ambitious
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : G20 ambitious ambitious plan roll pandemic fund