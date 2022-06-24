Apps UP Returns with Over US$1 Million Prize Money (Di venerdì 24 giugno 2022) SHENZHEN, China, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
HUAWEI Developers invite developers around the world to put their skills to the test with the launch of Huawei Global App Innovation Contest (Apps UP) 2022 on 24 June 2022, with registrations now opened globally. with this year's theme "Together We Innovate", Apps Up has set aside rich Prizes of Over US$1 Million as with previous editions, to encourage submissions that brings a seamless, digital, and innovative experience to consumers. The contest has been running for two consecutive years prior, receiving nearly 10,000 submissions from almost 10,000 developers, and has provided a platform for developers to realise their dreams on global stage. "This contest is now in its ...Leggi su iltempo
Apps UP Returns with Over US$1 Million Prize MoneyWith this year's theme "Together We Innovate", Apps Up has set aside rich prizes of over US$1 million as with previous editions, to encourage submissions that brings a seamless, digital, and ...
