Expat Burn Out Signals a ' Huge Challenge' for Employers

HONG KONG, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The vast majority of Expats are Burned out, stressed and ...

 The vast majority of Expats are Burned out, stressed and reevaluating life and work priorities for more flexibility or to be closer to family and friends, according to a report based on the eighth edition of the Cigna 360 Well-Being Survey. The report released today, Burned Out Overseas – The State of Expat Life 2022, found 90% of Expats are stressed and 98% have experienced symptoms of Burnout - likely driven by feeling unable to switch off from work. Expats are experiencing an overwhelming sense of isolation, with 87% reporting feeling helpless, trapped or defeated and 86% feeling detached or alone. Meanwhile, more than a third (38%) are also concerned or uncertain about their financial situation. Contributing to these ...
