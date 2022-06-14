SOPHiA GENETICS Achieves CE-IVD Certification using its SOPHiA DDM™ Platform (Di martedì 14 giugno 2022) BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/
SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced from the ESHG Conference in Vienna that it has achieved CE-IVD Certification for the analytical functionality supported by its cloud-based SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, an accessory to diagnostic applications. With this Certification, the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform is now IVD-ready to support all applications and modules designed for diagnostic purposes in the European Union and other markets recognizing this Certification. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform has ...Leggi su iltempo
