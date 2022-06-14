SOPHiA GENETICS Achieves CE-IVD Certification using its SOPHiA DDM™ Platform

Samsung presenta i nuovi monitor Odyssey Neo G8, 7 e 4Sims Freeplay + LEGO DOTS PartnershipCapcom Showcase Resident Evil, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter e altroAccoltella 15enne a Roma : arrestato 16enne capoverdianoGuerra Ucraina : I Russi avanzano verso KharkivMafia : 24 arresti mandamento a PalermoScopri la bellezza della costa Sud della Sardegna con una vacanza ...Le community di Riot Games e di Xbox si incontrano su Game PassIn Rise of Cultures inizia l'evento dedicato alla MongoliaNILOX ACQUA SCOOTER - PER UN'ESTATE DI DIVERTIMENTOUltime Blog

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a ...

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced from the ESHG Conference in Vienna that it has achieved CE-IVD Certification for the analytical functionality supported by its cloud-based SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, an accessory to diagnostic applications. With this Certification, the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform is now IVD-ready to support all applications and modules designed for diagnostic purposes in the European Union and other markets recognizing this Certification. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform has ...
