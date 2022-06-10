WWE: The Rock si complimenta con Cody Rhodes e Seth “Freakin” Rollins (Di venerdì 10 giugno 2022) L’Hell in a Cell match fra Seth “Freakin” Rollins e Cody Rhodes ha riscosso sicuramente un gran successo, sia per la qualità del lottato e sia per la prestazione di entrambi i lottatori, con Rhodes che ha lottato con un evidente infortunio al muscolo pettorale, uscendo anche vincitore dall’incontro al termine di una prestazione degna di nota, ricordando che è stato lo stesso American Nightmare a decidere di voler lottare nonostante l’infortunio. Grandi complimenti Il match ha ricevuto degli ottimi riscontri non solo dai fan, ma anche fra i colleghi dei wrestler e addetti ai lavori che non hanno risparmiato complimenti sia per Rollins, sia per Rhodes. Inoltre il match è stato valutato 5 stelle dal noto giornalista Dave Meltzer. Fra i ... Leggi su zonawrestling (Di venerdì 10 giugno 2022) L’Hell in a Cell match fraha riscosso sicuramente un gran successo, sia per la qualità del lottato e sia per la prestazione di entrambi i lottatori, conche ha lottato con un evidente infortunio al muscolo pettorale, uscendo anche vincitore dall’incontro al termine di una prestazione degna di nota, ricordando che è stato lo stesso American Nightmare a decidere di voler lottare nonostante l’infortunio. Grandi complimenti Il match ha ricevuto degli ottimi riscontri non solo dai fan, ma anche fra i colleghi dei wrestler e addetti ai lavori che non hanno risparmiato complimenti sia per, sia per. Inoltre il match è stato valutato 5 stelle dal noto giornalista Dave Meltzer. Fra i ...

Pubblicità

LilyJean99 : RT @WWEItalia: Chi fra @DMcIntyreWWE e @WWESheamus sarà la prima Superstar a qualificarsi al Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match? ?? Scopri… - matimu_nkun : @jah_vinny_23 @WWE nabona bam menzani the Animal?????? - marcofeltracco : RT @WWEItalia: Chi fra @DMcIntyreWWE e @WWESheamus sarà la prima Superstar a qualificarsi al Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match? ?? Scopri… - WWEItalia : Chi fra @DMcIntyreWWE e @WWESheamus sarà la prima Superstar a qualificarsi al Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match?… - Zona_Wrestling : #WWE WWE: Già scelto l'avversario di Bron Breakker per The Great American Bash? - -