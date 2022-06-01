Shanghai Electric Releases Corporate Social Responsibility 2022 Report

Leggi su iltempo

(Di mercoledì 1 giugno 2022) -, June 1,/PRNewswire/has announced the release of its annual(CSR), highlighting the Company's performance and achievements in Environmental,, and Governance (ESG) in the fiscal year 2021. This is's 13th CSRas the Company continues to advance its pledge to improve its transparency around its ESG practices and strengthen its commitment to expediting the global energy transformation with its green strategy. Thefeatures's technological innovations that drive the development of its ...