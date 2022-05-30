HARTING is making Connectivity+ tangible at the HANNOVER MESSE 2022

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 30 maggio 2022) Innovations and products that bridge the gap between social and technological trends ESPELKAMP, Germany and HANOVER, Germany, May 30,/PRNewswire/Finally, thehas returned and opened its doors again. TheTechnology Group is in attendance and hosting its traditional press conference in front of an audience of industry journalists, partners and trade fair visitors. "Theis a very special event for," said Philip, CEO of the Technology Group, as he opened the press conference. "It is the first edition of the trade show since the return of in-person events – allowing us to meet with visitors face-to-face again at last. At the same time, it is celebrating its 75th ...