Legacies | Joseph Morgan parla di Klaus nel gran finale

Advertising

Alessia622018 : RT @aosogioia: Joseph è inutile che ci provi non ci fermeremo #legacies #klaus - Alessia622018 : RT @SusanHalee: Se Klaus torna nel finale di #Legacies è la volta buona che schiatto perché lui sarà per sempre il mio personaggio del cuor… - Gleek_1897 : JOSEPH SENTI, MO VADO A FINIRE TUTTO LEGACIES HO CAPITO. - petalsforhailee : joseph era meglio se te ne stavi zitto #Legacies - ItsMiriIsabelle : RT @dreamingtom: ALLORA JOSEPH CON TUTTI QUESTI INDIZI E CON IL VIDEO CHE HA MESSO PRIMA CI STA FACENDO CAPIRE CHE KLAUS SARÀ NEL FINALE DI… -

CiakGeneration

While there are many shows and movies making their way to different streaming platforms in June, that also means that there are many that are leaving and for fans of The CW's The Vampire Diaries ...It looks like Joseph Morgan is trying to tell us something. See why the former Vampire Diaries star might finally be making a long-awaited appearance on Legacies.