Growatt sets a new record with 19 'Top Brand PV Inverter' seals awarded by EUPD Research

International market Research company EUPD Research has awarded Growatt 19 'Top Brand PV Inverter'

Growatt sets a new record with 19 'Top Brand PV Inverter' seals awarded by EUPD Research (Di mercoledì 25 maggio 2022) International market Research company EUPD Research has awarded Growatt 19 'Top Brand PV Inverter' seals, recognizing its preeminent Brand position across global markets. BONN, Germany, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Growatt receives 19 'Top Brand PV Inverter' awards from EUPD Research for achieving outstanding performance in terms of reliability, market penetration, Brand awareness and satisfaction across global solar markets. According to EUPD Research's surveys and analyses, Growatt establishes itself as a best-rated Brand among solar installers across Europe, Latin ...
Growatt receives 19 'Top Brand PV Inverter' awards from EUPD Research for achieving outstanding performance in terms of reliability, market penetration, brand awareness and satisfaction across global ...
