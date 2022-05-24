Nilox presenta gli indicatori di svolta universali per monopattini e ...NVIDIA: le novità annunciate al COMPUTEX 2022Kingston presenta l'SSD esterno IronKey VaultKingston presenta le Ram FURY Beast DDR5Call of Duty: Mobile - Season 5: Tropical Vision arriva a giugnoLogitech MX Master 3S e MX Mechanical, i nuovi dispositivi pensati ...Destiny 2 - La Stagione dei TormentatiSuicidio Paolo Neri e Stefania Platania : Mamma non era serena, ...Inizia processo contro Bill CosbyGuerra Ucraina : La Russia prepara nuova offensivaUltime Blog

Open-E Certifies New Intel® Optane™ P5800X and P1600X SSDs

MARIETTA, Ga., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open-E, an international data storage software vendor, has ...

 Open-E, an international data storage software vendor, has announced the certification of several of Intel's new Optane™ SSDs. The aforementioned disks being the Intel® Optane™ P5800X Intel® and the Optane™ P1600X.     Open-E tested both the 58GB and 118GB variants of the Intel Optane P1600X. The Intel Optane P5800X was tested in three sizes: the 400GB, 800GB, and 1.6TB versions. The benefits of the Intel Optane's technology include higher densities, larger capacity, lower latency, and higher endurance, which make them a perfect fit for enterprise-class storage architectures. Intel® Optane™ ...
