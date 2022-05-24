Open-E Certifies New Intel® Optane™ P5800X and P1600X SSDs (Di martedì 24 maggio 2022) MARIETTA, Ga., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Open-E, an international data storage software vendor, has announced the certification of several of Intel's new Optane™ SSDs. The aforementioned disks being the Intel® Optane™ P5800X Intel® and the Optane™ P1600X. Open-E tested both the 58GB and 118GB variants of the Intel Optane P1600X. The Intel Optane P5800X was tested in three sizes: the 400GB, 800GB, and 1.6TB versions. The benefits of the Intel Optane's technology include higher densities, larger capacity, lower latency, and higher endurance, which make them a perfect fit for enterprise-class storage architectures. Intel® Optane™ ...Leggi su iltempo
