CATL's EnerOne battery storage system won ees AWARD 2022 (Di mercoledì 11 maggio 2022) - MUNICH, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/
On May 10 local time, EnerOne, CATL's trailblazing modular outdoor liquid cooling LFP BESS, won the ees AWARD at the ongoing The smarter E Europe, the largest platform for the energy industry in Europe, epitomizing CATL's innovative capabilities and achievements in the new energy industry. With the support of long-life cell technology and liquid-cooling cell to pack (CTP) technology, CATL rolled out LFP-based EnerOne in 2020, which features long service life, high integration and high level of safety. The cells with a capacity of 280 Ah have a discharge rate of 1C and cycle life of up to 10,000 cycles. The integrated frequency conversion liquid cooling system helps limit the temperature difference among cells ...Leggi su iltempo
