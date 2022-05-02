Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 2 maggio 2022) MIAMI, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/The Public Accessthatis developing around the world could reduce 14 million tons in CO2 emissions, equivalent to 40% of theof the tourism and transportation industries. Through itsto furtheringneutrality in different economic and social activities this has led the so-calleddevelopments to beas "ofs" in the 2022 version of the "Green World Awards" in Abu Dhabi. The multinational water innovation company won both the award in theReduction category and the highest distinction in these British sustainable awards, beating ...