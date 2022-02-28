Wise Power 400: Larson re del demolition derby (Di lunedì 28 febbraio 2022) La NASCAR Cup Series ritorna a Fontana dopo un anno di assenza, con la Wise Power 400. Lo spettacolo non manca nelle 2 miglia dell’Auto Club Speedway, sotto forma di sorpassi ma soprattutto d’incidenti. Dopo 3 ore e mezza di gara, e ben 12 caution, Kyle Larson sfida Austin Dillon e Joey Logano in un duello appassionante, per poi batterli per un pugno di decimi. Austin termina secondo mentre Logano sfila quinto, dietro ad altri due pretendenti alla vittoria come Erik Jones e Daniel Suarez. Aric Almirola, Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, Daniel Hemric e Ricky Stenhouse Jr chiudono la top ten. Oltre agli incidenti, alla gara di Fontana non mancano i sorpassi: i cambi di leader sono 35! Wise Power 400: cosa succede in gara all’Auto Club Speedway? Prima della volata abbiamo un dominatore. Tyler Reddick ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
theshieldofspo1 : Il campione in carica non ha perso la ruggine. #TSOS #NASCAR #NASCARReturns #WISEPower400 #NASCARonFOX #NascarIT… - Giovanni0797 : Io e @MatteoSenatore2 siamo pronti a vivere le emozioni della Wise Power 400, 2 Round della Nascar Cup Series!??… -
Larson surges late to Fontana victory after clash with ElliottKyle Larson came from the rear of the field to win at Auto Club Speedway, but not without upsetting one of his Hendrick Motorsports teammates. Larson led the way when the Wise Power 400 restarted ...
