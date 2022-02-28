Love is in the Air oggi, anticipazioni e trame puntate in onda a marzo 2022 (Di lunedì 28 febbraio 2022) Love is in the Air anticipazioni e trame delle puntate in onda su Canale 5 da lunedì 28 febbraio a venerdì 4 marzo 2022. Sta per passare un anno da quando Love Is In The Air ha debuttato nel palinsesto di Canale 5, e adesso sta per finire. Anche se è quasi impossibile capire quando finirà la serie turca su Canale 5, visto che il canale l’ha spezzettata in micro puntate da 15 minuti. Intanto nella settimana attuale, che va dal 28 febbraio al 4 marzo 2022 Love Is In The Air sarà regolarmente in onda alle 16:55 circa su Canale 5. Le puntate durano circa 15-20 minuti, prima di passare la linea a Pomeriggio Cinque intorno alle 17:25. Vediamo quindi le ...Leggi su dituttounpop
Love is in the Air oggi, anticipazioni e trame puntate in onda a marzo 2022Love is in the air puntata di oggi cosa succede domani. Anticipazioni trama cosa succede puntate 1, 2, 3, 4, marzo 2022. Puntata su Mediaset ...
Love is in the air 2 anticipazioni 28 febbraio e 1 marzo: la decisione di SerkanVediamo insieme le anticipazioni delle puntate di Love is in the air 2 che andranno in onda lunedì 28 febbraio e martedì 1 marzo 2022 alle ore 16:55 su Canale 5. Denise scomparirà definitivamente da L ...
