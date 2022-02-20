Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive for COVID-19, Receiving Medical Attention (Di domenica 20 febbraio 2022) Queen Elizabeth II Photo by David Hartley/ShutterstockQueen Elizabeth II has tested Positive for the coronavirus, days after Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla revealed their own diagnoses. Stars Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 in 2022 Read article The sovereign, 95, is “experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week,” Buckingham Palace announced via a statement on Sunday, February 20. “She will continue to receive Medical Attention and follow guidelines.” Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the England native had been “monitored” after the Prince of Wales, 73, and the Duchess of Cornwall, 74, both tested Positive. She showed no symptoms ...Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Gentleman_76 : @SkyTG24 Povero Virus...ha sicuramente le ore contate!!! Voglio dire...che speranza ha di farcela contro le Queen Elizabeth's cells?!? - DigiiPartII : LA BETTY È POSITIVA AL COVID COSA?? #COVID19 #Covid #ReginaElisabetta #aiuto #Queen #Elizabeth - donvitorap : RT @hiphopdonvito: Ferrari collezione, settimanale Nuovo,Queen Elizabeth have covid , Carlo anche, waiting the big big war and a big big ea… - Laurasonoio3 : Queen Elizabeth positiva al covid. Tra i due quello che soccomberà sarà sicuramente il secondo . Dio salvi la regina ! #ReginaElisabetta ?? - dox76 : Piuttosto si è presa il #COVID19 #Queen #Elizabeth -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Queen Elizabeth
Regno Unito, la Regina Elisabetta è positiva al Covid. Buckingham Palace: 'Sintomi lievi'Da quello che apprendiamo, Queen Elizabeth continuerà a sostenere gli impegni più leggeri, in attesa della sua guarigione dal Covid. Al momento, dunque, sembra che le condizioni della sovrana non ...
Teatro Alighieri 'Ravenna Musica 2022'; ritorna la celebre pianista cinese Jin Ju...d'Oro in "Professional Performance" del Royal Northern Music College di Manchester ed è stata premiata in prestigiosi concorsi internazionali quali il Cajkovskij di Mosca e il Queen Elizabeth di ...
Queen Elizabeth è una furia: torna e vuole la testa di Bernini Il Fatto Quotidiano
Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVIDLONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said, adding that the famously stoic 95-year-old monarch plans ...
The Queen Has COVID After Royal OutbreakQueen Elizabeth II has COVID-19, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Sunday. The 95-year-old monarch is the third royal after her son Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall to test positive in recent ...
Queen ElizabethSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Queen Elizabeth