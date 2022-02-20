Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive for COVID-19 | Receiving Medical Attention

Leggi su cityroma

(Di domenica 20 febbraio 2022)II Photo by David Hartley/ShutterstockII has testedfor the coronavirus, days after Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla revealed their own diagnoses. Stars Who Testedfor-19 in 2022 Read article The sovereign, 95, is “experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week,” Buckingham Palace announced via a statement on Sunday, February 20. “She will continue to receiveand follow guidelines.” Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the England native had been “monitored” after the Prince of Wales, 73, and the Duchess of Cornwall, 74, both tested. She showed no symptoms ...