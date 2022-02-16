Berlin Title ‘My Two Voices’ Broken Down by Director Lina Rodriguez (Di mercoledì 16 febbraio 2022) Colombian-Canadian Director Lina Rodríguez’s third feature, “My Two Voices”, a 68 min documentary that through its short runtime artfully orchestrates a polyphony of emotions, colors, textures and voices in its portrayal of three immigrant women. Produced by Canada’s Rayon Verde, the same production company behind her previous film “This Time Tomorrow,” Rodríguez’s meticulous approach interweaves L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Berlin Title
M - Appeal Acquires Berlin Competition Title 'Return to Dust' (EXCLUSIVE)The German - based sales outfit M - Appeal has acquired world sales rights to "Return to Dust," from Chinese director Li Ruijun. The film was selected Wednesday to receive its world premiere in ...
Catalan family drama Alcarras wins Berlin’s Golden Bear awardMeltem Kaptan took the best leading performance honour for the title role in German director Andreas Dresen ... directed by Hong Sangsoo. The Berlin event is the first of the year’s major European ...
Catalan family drama 'Alcarràs' wins Berlin's Golden Bear(Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP) BERLIN (AP) — The Catalan family drama “Alcarràs ... Meltem Kaptan took the best leading performance honor for the title role in German director Andreas Dresen's “Rabiye ...
Berlin TitleSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Berlin Title