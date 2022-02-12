‘Flux Gourmet’ Review: Yucky Performance Art Satire Serves Up Plenty of Gags, Few Laughs (Di sabato 12 febbraio 2022) Every so often, a movie comes along that sends culinarily inclined audiences into rapture — “Babette’s Feast,” “Big Night” or “Like Water for Chocolate” spring to mind — getting eyes glistening and mouths watering in anticipation of a meal that only the characters will ever taste. “Flux Gourmet” is not that foodie movie. In fact, L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Horror_Magazine : Flux Gourmet: la follia è nel menù - IlCineocchio : Teaser per #FluxGourmet: le performance teatrali si fanno terribilmente estreme -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ‘Flux Gourmet’Flux Gourmet: la follia è nel menù HorrorMagazine
‘Flux Gourmet’Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ‘Flux Gourmet’