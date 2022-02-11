Yu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILI: disponibile il core booster ...It Takes Two festeggia 5 milioni di copie venduteCastlevania: Grimoire Of Souls nuovo grimorio con il major update di ...Green pass per parrucchieri e estetisti : a marzo via per shopping, ...Mafia : boss Gammino rientra in ItaliaFesteggia i 3 anni di Apex Legends con l'Evento Collezione ...GTA Online: Ricompense triple nelle modalità a tema San ValentinoEDENS ZERO Pocket Galaxy: Mobile Game in arrivoWARNER BROS. GAMES ANNUNCIA HARRY POTTER: MAGIC AWAKENED Bologna: cosa c'è da vedere e dove soggiornareUltime Blog

Black Adam | The Flash | The Batman e Aquaman 2 | uno spot regala nuove scene dei film DC

Black Adam
Warner Bros ha realizzato uno spot per promuovere i suoi film in arrivo nel 2022 e che regala ai fan ...

Black Adam, The Flash, The Batman e Aquaman 2: uno spot regala nuove scene dei film DC (Di venerdì 11 febbraio 2022) Warner Bros ha realizzato uno spot per promuovere i suoi film in arrivo nel 2022 e che regala ai fan nuove scene di Black Adam, The Flash, The Batman e Aquaman 2. Warner ha condiviso un nuovo spot dedicato ai prossimi film della DC che regala nuove sequenze di The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash e Aquaman 2. Il video riassume infatti i progetti che debutteranno nelle sale cinematografiche nel 2022 e regala ai fan qualche interessante anticipazione. Nel filmato condiviso dalla Warner si può vedere ad esempio Dwayne Johnson in alcune ...
