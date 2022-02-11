Black Adam, The Flash, The Batman e Aquaman 2: uno spot regala nuove scene dei film DC (Di venerdì 11 febbraio 2022) Warner Bros ha realizzato uno spot per promuovere i suoi film in arrivo nel 2022 e che regala ai fan nuove scene di Black Adam, The Flash, The Batman e Aquaman 2. Warner ha condiviso un nuovo spot dedicato ai prossimi film della DC che regala nuove sequenze di The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash e Aquaman 2. Il video riassume infatti i progetti che debutteranno nelle sale cinematografiche nel 2022 e regala ai fan qualche interessante anticipazione. Nel filmato condiviso dalla Warner si può vedere ad esempio Dwayne Johnson in alcune ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di venerdì 11 febbraio 2022) Warner Bros ha realizzato unoper promuovere i suoiin arrivo nel 2022 e cheai fandi, The, The2. Warner ha condiviso un nuovodedicato ai prossimidella DC chesequenze di The, The2. Il video riassume infatti i progetti che debutteranno nelle sale cinematografiche nel 2022 eai fan qualche interessante anticipazione. Nelato condiviso dalla Warner si può vedere ad esempio Dwayne Johnson in alcune ...

