esports247_it : LCS, TSM si separa da Parth Naidu dopo 7 anni: tutti i ruoli ricoperti dal 32enne -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : LCS TSM

Zazoom Blog

... FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) G2 Esports (@G2esports) 100 Thieves (@100Thieves)FTX (@) LOUD (@... Rocket League Championship Series, Fortnite Championship Series e le leghe di Riot Games come, LEC ...... FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) G2 Esports (@G2esports) 100 Thieves (@100Thieves)FTX (@) LOUD (@... Rocket League Championship Series, Fortnite Championship Series e le leghe di Riot Games come, LEC ...C9 played the Lock In with only two of their starting players, but was still able to topple Counter Logic Gaming 2-1, which accounted for the only wins for a Group A team against a Group B team.TSM multi-talented coach, analyst, and general manager Parth Naidu is parting ways with the organization after seven years and multiple roles with the League of Legends team, he announced today. “It’s ...