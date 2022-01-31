LCS, TSM si separa da Parth Naidu dopo 7 anni: tutti i ruoli ricoperti dal 32enne (Di lunedì 31 gennaio 2022) L’allenatore, analista e direttore generale di TSM, Parth Naidu, ha appena comunicato il suo addio all’organizzazione di esports dopo sette anni. “È stato un privilegio assoluto lavorare al fianco di così tante persone talentuose e laboriose e contribuire alla crescita di TSM negli ultimi sette anni”, ha affermato Parth, che ha ricoperto molti ruoli nel team di League of Legends in questo lungo periodo. L’organizzazione ha definito Parth “una parte integrante delle vittorie di TSM”. Parth, 32 anni, è entrato a far parte di TSM come analista alla fine del 2014 e da quel momento in poi ha conquistato sempre più importanza all’interno del team. dopo l’LCS Spring Split del 2016, Parth è ...Leggi su esports247
Twitter, oltre 2,4 miliardi di conversazioni sul gaming nel 2021... FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) G2 Esports (@G2esports) 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) TSM FTX (@TSM) LOUD (@... Rocket League Championship Series, Fortnite Championship Series e le leghe di Riot Games come LCS, LEC ...
LCS Lock In | TSM scenderà in campo con il team Academy | una scelta dettata dal Covid-19 Zazoom Blog
Teams from Group A went 2-10 against teams from Group B in the 2022 LCS Lock InC9 played the Lock In with only two of their starting players, but was still able to topple Counter Logic Gaming 2-1, which accounted for the only wins for a Group A team against a Group B team.
Parth Naidu leaves TSM after 7-year tenureTSM multi-talented coach, analyst, and general manager Parth Naidu is parting ways with the organization after seven years and multiple roles with the League of Legends team, he announced today. “It’s ...
