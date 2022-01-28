Kenny Swain … (Di venerdì 28 gennaio 2022) GLIEROIDELCALCIO.COM (Antonio Capotosto) – Nell’Aston Villa che nel 1982 celebrava la Coppa Campioni vi era anche Kenny Swain. Nato il 28 gennaio di settant’anni fa, con il club di Birmingham ha conquistato anche la Supercoppa Uefa, il campionato inglese dell’anno precedente e un Community Shield. In Inghilterra ha indossato inoltre le maglie di Chelsea, Nottingham Forest e Portsmouth. Dieci anni dopo veniva al mondo Philippe Vercruysse, quattro volte campione di Francia: una con il Bordeaux e tre con il Marsiglia. Nel massimo trofeo continentale 1990-’91 scese in campo nel Quarto di finale cdi ritorno contro il Milan, entrando a gara in corso. L'articolo proviene da Gli Eroi del Calcio. Leggi su glieroidelcalcio
