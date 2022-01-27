DEAC and Neste to cooperate on sustainable data storage solutions (Di giovedì 27 gennaio 2022) HELSINKI and RIGA, Latvia, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/
DEAC and Neste join forces to cooperate on sustainable data storage solutions. DEAC is one of the largest independent data centers in Northern Europe, which has been acquiring renewable electricity starting from 2021. Cooperation with Neste, world's leading producer of renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, and renewable feedstock solutions for various polymers and chemicals industry uses, will mark DEAC's goal to switch to 100% renewable energy as early as 2022. By utilizing Neste MY Renewable Diesel™, DEAC will increase the sustainability of data ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
