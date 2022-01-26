‘Knives Out 2’ Will Hit Theaters This Fall | Daniel Craig Says

Leggi su cityroma

(Di mercoledì 26 gennaio 2022) We’ve got to domore often. Following its commercial and critical success, Knives Outreturn with two new sequels on Netflix. The 2019 mystery film following Benoit Blanc () as he tried to figure out who killed a famous crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). With the help of Marta (Ana de Armas), the detective had the entire Thrombey family to investigate. Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell all appeared in the movie. Knives Out went on to be nominated for three Golden Globes and writer Rian Johnson received an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay. Even before the murder feature found success, Johnson shared his plans for creating more stories that could stand on their ...