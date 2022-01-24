Germany Announces €200 Million in New Funding for Education Cannot Wait on International Day of Education

(Di lunedì 24 gennaio 2022) - GENEVA, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze, announced today(US$228.3) in newfor(ECW), the United Nations global fund forin emergencies and protracted crises. With this new multi-year contribution,becomes ECW's top donor, with over €318.8(US$362.7) in total contributions to the Fund. ECW also reaches the milestone of over US$1 billion mobilized from public and private donors in just 5 years of operations, making it one of the fastest growing initiatives in the UN....

We call on all governments and private sector partners to follow Germany's lead and support Education Cannot Wait's mission with US$1 billion in urgent funding,' said Gordon Brown, UN Special Envoy ...