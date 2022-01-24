Come trovare un hosting gratis per il sito che vuoi creare?5 consigli per organizzare l'home office perfetto e come progettare ...Migranti : nuovi sbarchi a LampedusaCaro-energia : -0,8% impatto sul Pil 2022Vaccini Covid : ciclo completo e 87,08% over 12Pannelli solari: fonte di energia alternativa e sostenibilePratici e funzionali, ecco come funzionano i faretti LedUdine : 18enne muore nell'ultimo giorno stageCovid, dati vicini a prima ondata : Omicron variante dominanteRimini: Dove Soggiornare, Cosa Vedere e VisitareUltime Blog

Germany Announces €200 Million in New Funding for Education Cannot Wait on International Day of Education

- GENEVA, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, ...

zazoom
Commenta
Germany Announces €200 Million in New Funding for Education Cannot Wait on International Day of Education (Di lunedì 24 gennaio 2022) - GENEVA, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/

German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze, announced today €200 Million (US$228.3 Million) in new Funding for Education Cannot Wait (ECW), the United Nations global fund for Education in emergencies and protracted crises. With this new multi-year contribution, Germany becomes ECW's top donor, with over €318.8 Million (US$362.7 Million) in total contributions to the Fund. ECW also reaches the milestone of over US$1 billion mobilized from public and private donors in just 5 years of operations, making it one of the fastest growing initiatives in the UN. Education ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Germany Announces

Germany Announces 200 Million in New Funding for Education Cannot Wait on International Day of Education

We call on all governments and private sector partners to follow Germany's lead and support Education Cannot Wait's mission with US$1 billion in urgent funding,' said Gordon Brown, UN Special Envoy ...

MotorK Announces Financial Calendar For 2022

... with over 300 employees and eight offices in seven countries (Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Portugal, the UK and Israel). MotorK empowers car manufacturers and dealers to improve their customer ...
Covid oggi Calabria, 1.329 contagi: bollettino 23 gennaio  Lifestyleblog

Germany Announces ?200 Million in New Funding for Education Cannot Wait on International Day of Education

German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze, announced today ?200 million (US$228.3 million) in new funding for Education Cannot Wait (ECW), the United Nations global fund ...

Germany Announces €200 Million in New Funding for Education Cannot Wait on International Day of Education

German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze, announced today €200 million (US$228.3 million) in new funding for Education Cannot Wait (ECW), the United Nations global fund ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Germany Announces
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Germany Announces Germany Announces €200 Million Funding