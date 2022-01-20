Rainbow Six Extraction Recensione PS5Inflazione 2022 calerà gradualmenteNo Vax su Telegram : minacce al premier DraghiBarricati in casa a Viareggio : arrestati Gianluigi Ragoni e padre ...Green pass da parrucchieri e estetistiLo tradiva con la madre : Mariangela Losurdo gli spara in testa ...Viveva ai Parioli e aveva 3 Ferrari : Oggi vive in un'auto a FirenzeTonga : atterrati primi aerei con aiutiAigostar Rylee stufa elettrica Termoconvettore riscaldatore -20% ...Vulcano Tonga: 28.000 bambini colpiti dall’eruzione sottomarina e il ...Ultime Blog

Airbiquity Strengthens Collaboration with Renesas for Continued Technology Integration Efforts

Provides Enhanced Capabilities for Efficient and Secure Over-The-Air Software Updates; Powers Advanced ...

Airbiquity Strengthens Collaboration with Renesas for Continued Technology Integration Efforts

Provides Enhanced Capabilities for Efficient and Secure Over-The-Air Software Updates; Powers Advanced Driver Assistance and Autonomous Driving Functions SEATTLE, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Airbiquity®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced an advancement in its Collaboration with Renesas, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions. This expanded Technology Integration involves the Renesas R-Car S4 system-on-chip (SoC) and the Airbiquity OTAmatic® software management platform. An increasing dependency on software, electronic control units (ECUs), sensors, and microprocessors to power autonomous vehicle systems and features—combined with the intricacy and complexity of securely managing ...
