Gainsight Acquires Community Software Leader inSided

- Creates Only Solution To Leverage Community-Led and Product-Led Growth To Drive Net Revenue ...

Gainsight Acquires Community Software Leader inSided (Di lunedì 10 gennaio 2022) - Creates Only Solution To Leverage Community-Led and Product-Led Growth To Drive Net Revenue Retention at Scale SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Gainsight, the customer success company, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire inSided, a privately held company based in Amsterdam. inSided is a leading customer success Community platform uniquely designed to leverage the power of communities to drive engagement and product adoption, increase retention and build lasting customer relationships. The platform is used by hundreds of companies including Gainsight, Gong, Productboard, Hopin, Sprout Social and Zapier. The addition of inSided to Gainsight's existing portfolio of products creates a market-leading solution ...
