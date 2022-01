‘West Side Story’s’ Iris Menas Brings New Dimension to Old Character

Leggi su cityroma

(Di sabato 8 gennaio 2022) In the 1961 film version of “WestStory,” the “tomboy”Anybodys is a young teen, a stereotype you’d find on any sitcom of the era, dressed in dungarees and a T-shirt with a cute pixie haircut. But in Steven Spielberg’s “WestStory,” transgender nonbinary actor(who prefers not to use L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.