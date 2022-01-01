LEVOIT Purificatore d'Aria per Allergie e Asma -25% Sconti e OfferteGioco online direttamente dal telefono. Che ne sarà dei casinò?Vaccini Covid-19 : obbligo vaccinale e ritorno allo smart workingJeffrey Epstein : Ghislaine Maxwell giudicata colpevoleInfanzia : le 7 sfide più grandi che i bambini di tutto il mondo ...Whisky, sigaro e poker: esisteranno ancora con il gioco online?LEGO presenta il nuovo set LEGO Ideas Sonic The Hedgehog Green Hill ...THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT: TUTTI GLI ACCESSORI A TEMASesto San Giovanni : Madre e figlia trovate morte in casaCovid-19 : Nuovo record di casi, la situazione nel mondoUltime Blog

AEW | CM Punk apre alla possibilità di formare un trio con Sting e Darby Allin

AEW Punk
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©
L’attuale superstar della AEW CM Punk ha tenuto una sessione di Q&A sul suo profilo Twitter. ...

zazoom
Commenta
AEW: CM Punk apre alla possibilità di formare un trio con Sting e Darby Allin (Di sabato 1 gennaio 2022) L’attuale superstar della AEW CM Punk ha tenuto una sessione di Q&A sul suo profilo Twitter. Un fan ha posto a Punk un’interessante domanda e ha chiesto al wrestler se avrebbe preso in considerazione l’idea di formare un trio a lungo termine con Sting e Darby Allin. Come abbiamo visto, le tre superstar hanno unito le loro forze, con vari face-paint, per sconfiggere FTR & MJF nella puntata Holiday Bash di Dynamite. La risposta di CM Punk Ricordiamo che la prima interazione fra i 3 avvenne ad All Out 2021, dove CM Punk e Darby Allin si affrontarono in un incontro, vinto dal Best in The World. In risposta alla domanda del fan, che ha definito l’ipotesi del ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

twitterTSOWrestling : Sta per arrivare la stable da sogno di CM Punk in #AEW? #TSOW #TSOS - TSOWrestling : Quante possibili sfide per Aleister Black! #TSOW // #TSOS // #AEW - SpazioWrestling : AEW: MJF continua ad alimentare la faida con CM Punk #MJF #AEW #CMPunk - TSOWrestling : Questa volta è stata la #WWE a colpire la #AEW! #TSOW #TSOS - Tuttowrestling : CM Punk: 'Ho scelto io un inizio soft in AEW' #AEW #CMPunk -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : AEW Punk

Sky Sport ha rinnovato il contratto con la AEW, adesso è ufficiale!

... Sky Sport ha rinnovato il contratto televisivo con la AEW , Compagnia di Tony Khan che dal 2019 a oggi ha fatto ampiamente parlare di sè anche grazie all'arrivo di mega star del calibro di CM Punk e ...

I risultati di AEW Full Gear 2021, un nuovo campione e un nuovo debutto

... Cody Rhodes & PAC vs Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo VINCITORI:  Cody Rhodes & PAC AEW Women's World Championship: Britt Baker (C) vs. Tay Conti  VINCITRICE:  Britt Baker Singles Match: CM Punk vs. ...
  1. CM Punk: “Io e AJ insieme in AEW? Mai dire mai”  Zona Wrestling
  2. CM Punk: "Ho scelto io un inizio soft in AEW"  Tuttowrestling
  3. AEW: CM Punk è sempre più isolato nel backstage  SpazioWrestling.it
  4. CM Punk: l'obiettivo è vincere un titolo in AEW nel 2022  The Shield Of Sports
  5. CM Punk, Sting e Darby Allin vincono a AEW Dynamite  The Shield Of Wrestling
  6. Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News

Tony Khan Discusses The Importance of AEW Roster Additions, If He’d Change Anything

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, and discussed the past year AEW has had, roster additions, and more. Below are highlights: Favorite AEW accomplishments of ...

MJF Confirmed For AEW Dynamite TBS Premiere, Updated Card

MJF has been announced for the AEW Dynamite on TBS premiere. It was announced during AEW Rampage that MJF will be in action on next week’s Dynamite TBS premiere. His opponent was not named. MJF ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AEW Punk
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : AEW Punk Punk apre alla possibilità formare