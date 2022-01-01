AEW: CM Punk apre alla possibilità di formare un trio con Sting e Darby Allin (Di sabato 1 gennaio 2022) L’attuale superstar della AEW CM Punk ha tenuto una sessione di Q&A sul suo profilo Twitter. Un fan ha posto a Punk un’interessante domanda e ha chiesto al wrestler se avrebbe preso in considerazione l’idea di formare un trio a lungo termine con Sting e Darby Allin. Come abbiamo visto, le tre superstar hanno unito le loro forze, con vari face-paint, per sconfiggere FTR & MJF nella puntata Holiday Bash di Dynamite. La risposta di CM Punk Ricordiamo che la prima interazione fra i 3 avvenne ad All Out 2021, dove CM Punk e Darby Allin si affrontarono in un incontro, vinto dal Best in The World. In risposta alla domanda del fan, che ha definito l’ipotesi del ...Leggi su zonawrestling
