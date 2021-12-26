I Fans di New World sfidano i programmatori all’endgame: sfida accettata, ora il torneo inizia! – VIDEO (Di domenica 26 dicembre 2021) Un VIDEO postato su Youtube da quasi un’ora, da circa centomila visualizzazioni sul profilo Play New World, da oltre centomila iscrizioni. Cinquantacinque minuti e cinquantotto secondi: un’eternità per molti, ma non per tutti. New World, gamer in festa per un VIDEO su YouTube – Computermagazine.it55’58” rappresentano un tempo da vivere per gli appassionati di gaming. Già, Amazon Games non si è fatta intimorire dalla sfida lanciata da alcuni criticoni della community di New World, game MMO per PC open World di Amazon Games, dove non bisogna avere per forza un account Amazon per giocare, hanno accettato la challenge all’endgame. Un preambolo necessario. Di recente, nella Community di New World serpeggiava un po’ troppo ... Leggi su computermagazine (Di domenica 26 dicembre 2021) Unpostato su Youtube da quasi un’ora, da circa centomila visualizzazioni sul profilo Play New, da oltre centomila iscrizioni. Cinquantacinque minuti e cinquantotto secondi: un’eternità per molti, ma non per tutti. New, gamer in festa per unsu YouTube – Computermagazine.it55’58” rappresentano un tempo da vivere per gli appassionati di gaming. Già, Amazon Games non si è fatta intimorire dallalanciata da alcuni criticoni della community di New, game MMO per PC opendi Amazon Games, dove non bisogna avere per forza un account Amazon per giocare, hanno accettato la challenge. Un preambolo necessario. Di recente, nella Community di Newserpeggiava un po’ troppo ...

Advertising

Karelija5 : RT @ITALO_GANG: Here is this new bombshell video with the sexiest Argentine in Barcelona @Juanchos89bcn ???? We made a very long video to sat… - Tnh1m14 : RT @ITALO_GANG: Here is this new bombshell video with the sexiest Argentine in Barcelona @Juanchos89bcn ???? We made a very long video to sat… - vntop123 : RT @ITALO_GANG: Here is this new bombshell video with the sexiest Argentine in Barcelona @Juanchos89bcn ???? We made a very long video to sat… - ITALO_GANG : RT @ITALO_GANG: Here is this new bombshell video with the sexiest Argentine in Barcelona @Juanchos89bcn ???? We made a very long video to sat… - rulohdz1889 : RT @JhonathXXX: New Video ? La vergota de @UnCosteno ?? -