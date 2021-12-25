LIVE Phoenix-Golden State 0-0, NBA in DIRETTA: inizia il match del Footprint Center! (Di sabato 25 dicembre 2021) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 22.58 Due minuti alla palla a due del match. 22.57 A disposizione per i Suns: Hutchinson, Johnson, McGee, Payne, Payton, Shamet, Smith, Wainright. 22.56 Così invece i Golden State Warriors: Curry, Payton, Looney, Green, Porter. A disposizione: Bjelica, Chiozza, Dowtin, Cuminga, Toscano-Anderson, Weatherspoon. 22.55 Gli arbitri dell’incontro: David Guthrie, Curtis Blair e Ray Acosta. 22.50 Negli altri due match di oggi i New York Knicks hanno superato 101-87 gli Atlanta Hawks mentre i Boston Celtics sono avanti 104-96 sui Milwaukee Bucks nell’ultimo quarto. 22.45 Ecco lo starting five dei Phoenix Suns: ????????? ??? ????#ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/x7gj8vL3vm — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 25, 2021 22.40 ...Leggi su oasport
