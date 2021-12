Jacob Elordi Spotted With Olivia Jade 1 Month After Kaia Gerber Split

Leggi su cityroma

(Di martedì 21 dicembre 2021) A December to remember?onlyfromoneago, but he’s already beenhanging outsomeone new:Giannulli. EverythingHas Said About Moving On From Admissions Scandal Read article The Euphoria star, 24, and the influencer, 22, were photographed grabbing coffee in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake neighborhood on Sunday, December 19. In photographs obtained by the Daily Mail, the duo strolled along the sidewalkfriends as, dressed casually in jeans and a hoodie, walked his golden retriever, Layla. The Dancingthe Stars alum, for her part, wore a ...