Perché i produttori di smartphone stanno progressivamente aumentando ...Tifone Rai Filippine : bilancio di 208 mortiMyanmar : a luglio 2021 esecuzioni massa10 modi per rendere più confortevole un materasso scadenteIn Australia si schianta aereo : 4 i mortiQuali sono le cause del dolore al collo e del mal di testa?UWANT B100-E : Lo Smacchiatore Multifunzionale a vaporeLG: PRESENTA I MONITOR ULTRAFINE OLED PRO 2022Pull up bar: le trazioni alla sbarra di cui non potrai più fare a menoLG: LE NUOVE SOUNDBAR TRASFORMANO L’HOME ENTERTAINMENTUltime Blog

Landis+Gyr Divests Stake in Intellihub Joint Venture

CHAM, Switzerland and SYDNEY, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND), a leading ...

zazoom
Commenta
Landis+Gyr Divests Stake in Intellihub Joint Venture (Di lunedì 20 dicembre 2021) CHAM, Switzerland and SYDNEY, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND), a leading provider of integrated energy management solutions, today announced that its subsidiary Landis+Gyr Pty Ltd. has entered into an agreement to sell its ownership in Intellihub Operations Pty Ltd ("Intellihub") for over AUD 310 million in total. The buyer, global asset manager Brookfield will become a strategic investor in Intellihub Group, the smart utility infrastructure-as-a-service company, alongside Pacific Equity Partners' (PEP) Secure Assets Fund. Brookfield will acquire Landis+Gyr's 16.8% interest in the company, diluted from approximately 20% after the conversion of a previously issued convertible note during the course of the transaction. The transaction is subject to various ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Landis+Gyr Divests

Landis+Gyr Divests Stake in Intellihub Joint Venture

Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND), a leading provider of integrated energy management solutions, today announced that its subsidiary Landis+Gyr Pty Ltd. has entered into an agreement to sell its ...

Brookfield takes stake in smart meter firm Intellihub for A$1bn

Brookfield has acquired a 50% stake in Intellihub Group, a smart utility infrastructure-as-a-service company, for around A$1bn (€630m). The transaction gives the business a total enterprise value of ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Landis+Gyr Divests
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Landis+Gyr Divests LandisGyr Divests Stake Intellihub Joint