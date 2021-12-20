Landis+Gyr Divests Stake in Intellihub Joint Venture (Di lunedì 20 dicembre 2021) CHAM, Switzerland and SYDNEY, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND), a leading provider of integrated energy management solutions, today announced that its subsidiary Landis+Gyr Pty Ltd. has entered into an agreement to sell its ownership in Intellihub Operations Pty Ltd ("Intellihub") for over AUD 310 million in total. The buyer, global asset manager Brookfield will become a strategic investor in Intellihub Group, the smart utility infrastructure-as-a-service company, alongside Pacific Equity Partners' (PEP) Secure Assets Fund. Brookfield will acquire Landis+Gyr's 16.8% interest in the company, diluted from approximately 20% after the conversion of a previously issued convertible note during the course of the transaction. The transaction is subject to various ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
