90 Day Fiance’s Tarik Does Not Want to Divorce Hazel: I Still ‘Love’ Her (Di giovedì 9 dicembre 2021) Tarik and Hazel. Discovery+Reaching out. 90 Day Fiancé star Tarik Myers made a public plea to wife Hazel Cagalitan amid their relationship woes. ’90 Day Fiance’ Original Couples: Who Is Still Together? Read article “If I could talk to her right now, I would tell her, ‘I love you more than anybody alive. No. 2, I absolutely do not Want a Divorce,’” the reality star, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 8. “I absolutely do not Want her to leave. I absolutely Want to build our family like we’ve planned since the very beginning.” Tarik noted that he Does not “have any open lines of communication” with Hazel at this point — but “not by choice.” The TV ...Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Day Fiance’sSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Day Fiance’s