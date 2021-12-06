Opera exploring gender identity wins Grawemeyer Award (Di lunedì 6 dicembre 2021) LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Austrian composer Olga Neuwirth has won the 2022 University of Louisville Grawemeyer Award for Music Composition for "Orlando," an Opera based on a Virginia Woolf novel about a gender-switching poet whose adventures span more than three centuries. The Opera, an unconventional piece embracing a vast range of musical styles from Tudor-era ballads to modern electronic sound layering, was commissioned by Vienna State Opera and premiered on its stage in 2019. Neuwirth drew inspiration for the three-hour work from "Orlando: A Biography," Woolf's 1928 fictional account of a young male poet in 16th century England who mysteriously becomes female at age 30 and lives until the early 20th century. The book, which shows how gender can ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Austrian composer Olga Neuwirth has won the 2022 University of Louisville Grawemeyer Award for Music Composition for "Orlando," an Opera based on a Virginia Woolf novel about a gender-switching poet whose adventures span more than three centuries. The Opera, an unconventional piece embracing a vast range of musical styles from Tudor-era ballads to modern electronic sound layering, was commissioned by Vienna State Opera and premiered on its stage in 2019. Neuwirth drew inspiration for the three-hour work from "Orlando: A Biography," Woolf's 1928 fictional account of a young male poet in 16th century England who mysteriously becomes female at age 30 and lives until the early 20th century. The book, which shows how gender can ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Opera exploring
Kaspersky partecipa all'Internet Governance Forum 2021 delle Nazioni Unite... Exploring neutrality: A multi - stakeholder cyber - norms dialogue e " Security of digital ... Informazioni su Kaspersky Kaspersky è un'azienda di sicurezza informatica e digital privacy che opera a ...
9 libri per chi ama piante e fioriQuante volte ci è capitato di osservare dei fiori in un'opera d'arte? Indipendentemente dalla ... Impostato secondo abbinamenti estetici e anacronistici, il volume " dal titolo Flower: Exploring the ...
Kaspersky partecipa all'Internet Governance Forum 2021 delle Nazioni Unite Senza Linea
Opera exploring gender identity wins Grawemeyer AwardAustrian composer Olga Neuwirth has won the 2022 University of Louisville Grawemeyer Award for Music Composition for "Orlando," an opera based on a Virginia Woolf novel about a gender-switching poet ...
Saga to Operate 42 Ocean Cruises in 2022Saga Cruises has announced a full roster of voyages that it’ll be sailing on its ocean-going ships in 2022. According to a press release, Saga's Spirit ...
Opera exploringSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Opera exploring