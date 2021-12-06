Horizon Forbidden West: tante nuove informazioniHasbro Monopoly Disney Villains Edition gioco bambini regalo Natale ...Massaggiatore per Piedi Portatile Stimolatore Muscolare Salute e cura ...JUST DANCE & REEBOK ASSIEME PER PROMUOVERE IL FITNESSRegali Natale - ecco le nuovissime Fashion Doll Winx Club Fabrizio Miccoli in carcere : Capitano sempre con te!Giada Furlanut muore dopo un malore a scuola a 14 snniSalvatore Ambrosini, un volto per mille vociTechnaxx Smartwatch TX-SW7HR RecensioneAssicurazione obbligatoria sulla pista da sciUltime Blog

Opera exploring gender identity wins Grawemeyer Award

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Austrian composer Olga Neuwirth has won the 2022 ...

Austrian composer Olga Neuwirth has won the 2022 University of Louisville Grawemeyer Award for Music Composition for "Orlando," an Opera based on a Virginia Woolf novel about a gender-switching poet whose adventures span more than three centuries. The Opera, an unconventional piece embracing a vast range of musical styles from Tudor-era ballads to modern electronic sound layering, was commissioned by Vienna State Opera and premiered on its stage in 2019. Neuwirth drew inspiration for the three-hour work from "Orlando: A Biography," Woolf's 1928 fictional account of a young male poet in 16th century England who mysteriously becomes female at age 30 and lives until the early 20th century. The book, which shows how gender can ...
