FIFA 22: TOTGS in arrivo il 3 Dicembre – Svelati i primi indizi (Di giovedì 2 dicembre 2021) EA Sports tramite i propri social ha comunicato che il Team Of Tournament Group Stage ( TOTGS ) sarà annunciato nella giornata di domani e probabilmente sarà disponibile nei pacchetti della modalità FIFA 22 Ultimate Team a partire dalla 19:00 dello stesso giorno. Si avvicina la conclusione delle fasi a gironi di UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League e della UEFA Conference League, durante le quali abbiamo assistito a superbe manifestazioni di abilità individuale. Durante le promo in questione la software house canadese rilascerà anche dei contenuti aggiuntivi tramite SBC ed Obiettivi a tema. Di seguito i primi indizi Svelati pochi istanti fa. FIFA 22 è atteso per il 1° Ottobre su PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Steam e Nintendo Switch. ...Leggi su fifaultimateteam
