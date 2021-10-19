Losail, when F1 and MotoGP make for complicated bedfellows (Di martedì 19 ottobre 2021) The Losail track, a permanent fixture on the MotoGP calendar since 2004, prepares for an important challenge, in that it will soon host F1 for the first time, replacing the Australian round. This ...Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport
Losail, when F1 and MotoGP make for complicated bedfellowsDanger of dips This means that Losail will become yet another circuit at which F1 and MotoGP must coexist, something the world championship riders may not be happy about as, over time, there is ...
