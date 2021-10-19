Huawei hosts "Green ICT for Green Development" Summit in Partnership with Informa Tech (Di martedì 19 ottobre 2021) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
At the Better World Summit (BWS) hosted by Huawei in Partnership with Informa Tech, Bob Cai, Chief Marketing Officer of Huawei's Carrier Business Group, delivered the opening speech titled "Green ICT for Green Development". "As a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices, Huawei incorporates Green Development into everything we do. We see this as part of our social responsibilities. In addition, Huawei is ready to become the best partner for operators in their efforts toward carbon neutrality," said Cai. "with our ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Huawei Launches Four Upgrades to Its CloudCampus 3.0 Solution, Empowering Enterprises to Build an Experience - Centric Campus NetworkTo learn more about Huawei's CloudCampus Solution, visit https://e.huawei.com/en/solutions/business - needs/enterprise - network/campus - network Huawei hosts HUAWEI CONNECT 2021 online from ...
Huawei Hosts Official Launch of Europe's Innovation Lab for Digital Finance and Security - Fin²SecAbout HUAWEI Consumer BG Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world's population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in Germany, ...
