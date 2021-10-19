Trust amplia la sua line-up gaming: con tre prodotti dal design ...Riders Republic in prova dal 21 al 27 ottobreFALLOUT 76 - Giornata delle Bombe e Halloween in arrivoELDEN RING - Annunciato il Closed Network TestApex Legends presenta la nuova leggenda: AshNASCE LA FERRARI MOBILE ESPORTS SERIES GRAZIE A REAL RACING 3Wiko Power U30 128GB Edizione Speciale disponibileCALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD ZOMBI - Q&A CON IL TEAM DI TREYARCHIL VIDEOGIOCO “DC LA SQUADRA DEI SUPERANIMALI” SARÀ DISPONIBILE NEL ...Call of Duty: Vanguard trailer di lancio ufficialeUltime Blog

Huawei hosts Green ICT for Green Development Summit in Partnership with Informa Tech

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Better World Summit (BWS) hosted by Huawei in ...

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/

At the Better World Summit (BWS) hosted by Huawei in Partnership with Informa Tech, Bob Cai, Chief Marketing Officer of Huawei's Carrier Business Group, delivered the opening speech titled "Green ICT for Green Development". "As a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices, Huawei incorporates Green Development into everything we do. We see this as part of our social responsibilities. In addition, Huawei is ready to become the best partner for operators in their efforts toward carbon neutrality," said Cai. "with our ...
Huawei hosts "Green ICT for Green Development" Summit in Partnership with Informa Tech

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Better World Summit (BWS) hosted by Huawei in partnership with Informa Tech, Bob Cai, Chief ...
