Excelra Announces Addition of Sudip Nandy to its Board of Directors (Di martedì 19 ottobre 2021) HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Excelra, a leading Data and Analytics provider for Life Science organizations, announced the appointment of Sudip Nandy to the company's Board of Directors effective 1stOctober 2021. Mr. Nandy is an acclaimed business leader with over 30 years of experience in global strategy, enterprise building, and investments. He is currently a Senior Advisor, and has previously served as Managing Director and Operating Partner at private equity firm ChrysCapital, a leading investment firm with approximately $4 billion of assets under management. During his tenure as Operating partner, he was Executive Chairman of California headquartered Infogain Corporation and Board Member at Liquid Hub Inc, a part of Capgemini. In ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Excelra, a leading Data and Analytics provider for Life Science organizations, announced the appointment of Sudip Nandy to the company's Board of Directors effective 1stOctober 2021. Mr. Nandy is an acclaimed business leader with over 30 years of experience in global strategy, enterprise building, and investments. He is currently a Senior Advisor, and has previously served as Managing Director and Operating Partner at private equity firm ChrysCapital, a leading investment firm with approximately $4 billion of assets under management. During his tenure as Operating partner, he was Executive Chairman of California headquartered Infogain Corporation and Board Member at Liquid Hub Inc, a part of Capgemini. In ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Excelra AnnouncesEurofins Discovery Launches Human Immune Models for COVID-19 New Therapeutic Discovery or Repurposing Padova News
Excelra AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Excelra Announces