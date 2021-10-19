ARCANE: il promo episodio potrà essere trasmesso su TwitchCall of Duty: Mobile Stagione 9: Nightmare segna il ritorno di Undead ...A Plague Tale: Innocence per PS5 e Xbox Series X versioni fisiche ...Trust amplia la sua line-up gaming: con tre prodotti dal design ...Riders Republic in prova dal 21 al 27 ottobreFALLOUT 76 - Giornata delle Bombe e Halloween in arrivoELDEN RING - Annunciato il Closed Network TestApex Legends presenta la nuova leggenda: AshNASCE LA FERRARI MOBILE ESPORTS SERIES GRAZIE A REAL RACING 3Wiko Power U30 128GB Edizione Speciale disponibileUltime Blog

Excelra Announces Addition of Sudip Nandy to its Board of Directors

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelra, a leading Data and Analytics provider for Life ...

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Excelra, a leading Data and Analytics provider for Life Science organizations, announced the appointment of Sudip Nandy to the company's Board of Directors effective 1stOctober 2021. Mr. Nandy is an acclaimed business leader with over 30 years of experience in global strategy, enterprise building, and investments. He is currently a Senior Advisor, and has previously served as Managing Director and Operating Partner at private equity firm ChrysCapital, a leading investment firm with approximately $4 billion of assets under management. During his tenure as Operating partner, he was Executive Chairman of California headquartered Infogain Corporation and Board Member at Liquid Hub Inc, a part of Capgemini. In ...
