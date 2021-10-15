MusicMan Sound Glasses Sports BT-X59 RecensioneCOD Vanguard Zombi - Il nuovo capitolo della saga dell'Etere oscuroIl cinema in casa firmato SonySkul: The Hero Slayer arriva il 21 di ottobreLa figlia di Steve Jobs diseredata dalla madre : questa eredità ...Esplosione albergo 5 stelle in Alto Adige : 9 feritiBATTLEFIELD 2042 - TRAILER REVEAL DI HAZARD ZONECall of Duty Vanguard: da oggi un nuovo contest dedicato ai pre-order RTX DAY in arrivo: sabato 16 ottobre in LombardiaLost in Random: stile artistico unico dai disegni scuri ai modelli in ...Ultime Blog

Palm Oil-Free Labels | Misleading the EU Consumer

- JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries ...

 The Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC), hosted the webinar "" to raise awareness on the common and Misleading practice of using "Palm oil Free" Labels in the EU market to the detriment of Palm oil's reputation and included calls for more constructive and informative ways forward. The panellists agreed that boycotting Palm oil is not the solution but understanding the full picture and encouraging sustainable Palm oil is.   The Executive Director of CPOPC, Tan Sri Datuk Dr. Yusof Basiron, along with sustainability experts, Ms Imkje Tiesinga, Advisor on food legislation at the European Palm Oil Alliance (EPOA) and Mr Nico Roozen, Founder and Honorary President of ...
