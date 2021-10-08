Govts' actions so far not up to climate challenge - Parisi (Di venerdì 8 ottobre 2021) Rome - born Parisi, 73, won the 2021 Nobel prize this week for his research on complex systems, sharing it with Syukuro Manabe of Japan and Germany's Klaus Hasselmann who won for their work on ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Govts' actions so far not up to climate challenge - ParisiROME, OCT 8 - Italian Nobel Prize - winning physicist Giorgio Parisi said Friday that governments have fallen badly short so far in facing up to the climate crisis. "Unfortunately, the actions undertaken by governments have not been up to this challenge and the results have been extremely modest," Parisi told a preparatory meeting for the COP26 UN Climate Conference in the Lower ...
Taliban interim govt's anti - terror stance unconvincing - Di Maiogiven the presence of several individuals who are already known to the international community and intelligence services for their links to terrorism." "The Taliban must show with their actions not ...
