Govts' actions so far not up to climate challenge - Parisi

(Di venerdì 8 ottobre 2021) Rome - born, 73, won the 2021 Nobel prize this week for his research on complex systems, sharing it with Syukuro Manabe of Japan and Germany's Klaus Hasselmann who won for their work on ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Govts actions

ROME, OCT 8 - Italian Nobel Prize - winning physicist Giorgio Parisi said Friday that governments have fallen badly short so far in facing up to the climate crisis. "Unfortunately, theundertaken by governments have not been up to this challenge and the results have been extremely modest," Parisi told a preparatory meeting for the COP26 UN Climate Conference in the Lower ...given the presence of several individuals who are already known to the international community and intelligence services for their links to terrorism." "The Taliban must show with theirnot ...