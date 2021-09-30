SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE arriva il primo Battle EventTokyo Game Show 2021 - 505 Games presenta i suoi titolieFootball 2022 disponibile oraInsurgency: Sandstorm disponibile su consoleCS - NACON annuncia il lancio del nuovo Revolution X Pro ControllerANNUNCIATO L’ESPANSIONE DEL PROGRAMMA EA SPORTS FIFA 22Mal di schiena al risveglio: come risolverlo ed eliminare le causeROCCAT ANNUNCIA LA NUOVA SERIE DI MOUSEPAD SENSEPlayStation Firesprite Limited acquisisce Fabrik Games LimitedMONOPOLY ANIMAL CROSSING: I FAN GLI DEDICANO UN’ISOLA INEDITAUltime Blog

ALE SIP Devices and Yeastar advance telephony communications

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise new Halo and Myriad deskphones successfully integrated on Yeastar P-Series ...

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise new Halo and Myriad deskphones successfully integrated on Yeastar P-Series PBX system SHANGHAI, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/

ALE China Co., Ltd., an audio technology expert in the global deskphone market operating under the tradename ALE SIP Devices, is partnering with Yeastar, a Unified communications solutions innovator, and leading provider of Small Medium Enterprise (SME) PBX systems. The goal of this partnership is to create real value for worldwide enterprises, channel partners, and end-users. The collaboration leverages ALE SIP Devices' and Yeastar's respective strengths in the telecommunications industry. It strategically aligns both companies' commitment to Unified communications by combining ALE SIP ...
