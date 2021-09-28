Saipem, 4 individuals acquitted over profit warning (Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) ROME, SEP 28 - A Milan court on Tuesday cleared Italian oilfield services company Saipem and four individuals of charges of market manipulation in relation to a 2013 profit warning. The warning caused ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
